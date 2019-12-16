DPS graduates five new canine teams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated five Troopers and five canines from a nine-week training program. These canine teams will join 41 other DPS Narcotic Detection Teams and five Explosives Detection Teams throughout Texas, within the Texas Highway Patrol Division.

“Canines are a valuable asset to law enforcement, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is pleased to welcome five new canine teams to our ranks,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “After completing weeks of rigorous training, these new teams are ready to take on their task of protecting and serving the state of Texas as they work to interdict criminals and take narcotics off the streets.”

One of the dogs was obtained from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; three were acquired through donations and one was a rescue. The breeds include two German Shepherds, one Labrador Retriever, one Belgian Malinois, and one Dutch Shepherd. The five newly-trained canines will be used for drug and explosive detection.

The new dogs and their duty stations are as follows: Cassie (Cotulla); Colt (El Paso); Norman (Wichita Falls); Baxtor (Victoria); and Hiro (Austin).











In 2018, DPS canine teams assisted in the seizure of approximately 17,576 pounds of marijuana, 462 pounds of cocaine, 185 pounds of heroin, 456 pounds of methamphetamine, 566 pounds of hashish and $5.7 million in cash.