UPDATE: Heat appears to be the cause of Young County man’s death

UPDATE: Archer County authorities say a 35-year-old Young County man’s death Wednesday afternoon does appear to be heat-related.

He is identified as Jesus Martinez Orta of Newcastle.

Simon Dwyer of the Archer County Sheriff’s Office said Orta had been working at a job site when he began having symptoms of stress.

He said he was traveling back toward Windthorst with other crew members when he lost consciousness.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer County law enforcement are working to see if the hot temperatures played a role in the death of a man north of the Windthorst city limits.

DPS along with the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Dept., Archer County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area after an unresponsive man who had been working with a fence crew was found.

DPS Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing said officials performed CPR for 30 minutes.

Officials have not released the man’s identity, nor his cause of death as they try and contact his family.