DPS identifies victim, suspect in fatal shooting at Quanah travel stop in January

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three weeks after a fatal shooting at a truck stop in Hardeman County, Texas DPS officials have identified the victim and the suspect.

The shooting occurred sometime around 9:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 287.

Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds in a grey Dodge Charger in front of the travel stop, they also found a hand-gun.

Armond Jordan Smith, 24, of Houston has been charged with murder.

Smith was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock following the shooting. At last check, Smith was said to be in stable condition, according to DPS officials.

DPS officials also identified the victim as Anaja Janae Griffin-McNeal, 20, also of Houston.

Griffin-McNeal was pronounced dead at the scene by a local Justice of the Peace.

Texas Rangers are still investigating a possible motive.