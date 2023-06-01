CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the victims killed in an accident on F.M. 2393

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Marc Couch, 63-year-old Charles McBride, and 49-year-old Lisa McBride, both from Wichita Falls, were killed Thursday afternoon while riding their bikes on F.M. 2393 near Dean in Clay County.

Couch said the victims were southbound on F.M. 2393 and were struck by a pickup that was also southbound. Charles McBride was transported to United Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Lisa McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He told the investigators he did not see the cyclists, according to Couch.