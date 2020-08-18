UPDATE: DPS identifies victim in deadly rollover accident south of Jolly

UPDATE: August 18, 2020, 3:38 p.m.

The driver of vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Destiny Raye Wilson, 21, of Ft. Worth

The two passengers in the vehicle have been identified as Demetric Clark, 22, of Dallas and Neavah Clark, 1, of Ft. Worth. Both are expected to be okay according to DPS Sergeant Aaron Lewis.

Wilson was traveling through Jolly, TX south on US 287. She failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the right shoulder, overcorrected her steering which caused the vehicle to skid sideways into the right ditch according to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing.

The vehicle, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, rolled several times ejecting the unsecured driver and also struck a moving train traveling parallel to US 287.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Swenson.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a vehicle rollover involving a train.

It happened at 5:11 Tuesday morning south of Jolly on interstate 287.

Troopers said it appears a vehicle lost control and rolled over onto a train as it was moving.

Three people were inside the vehicle, the female driver was ejected and died at the scene.

A man and infant were taken by ambulance to United Regional, according to troopers. Both are in stable condition at this time.

Troopers are working to figure out what caused the vehicle to crash.

Stick with us as we learn more throughout this morning.