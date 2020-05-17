DPS investigates Friday head-on fatality that killed Iowa Park woman

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety in Abilene are investigating a Friday afternoon fatality that killed an Iowa Park woman.

According to Abilene DPS Sgt. Fred Biddle, Iowa Park resident Mercedes Elaine Fulton, 26, died in a wreck on State Highway 67 three miles north of Breckenridge in Stephens County, Texas.

Officials responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Biddle states Fulton was driving a 2016 Chevrolet passenger vehicle north on State Highway 67 on the wrong side of the road.

Breckenridge resident Jacob Aaron Herring, 37, was southbound on the highway in a 2019 Chevrolet pickup and veered left into the northbound lane to avoid hitting Fulton when she veered right to avoid the crash, resulting in the head-on collision.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton was wearing a seatbelt while Herring was not during the collision, and Herring is listed as stable with non-incapacitating injuries at Breckenridge Memorial Hospital.

Biddle stated the crash is under investigation.

There is no information on funeral arrangements at this time, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.

There is a GoFundMe for Fulton’s family, so click here for more information on that.