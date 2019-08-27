DPS investigating deadly accident outside of Scotland







WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas DPS is investigating if wet roads could be the cause of a deadly accident.

It happened around 7 a.m., Tuesday, on US 281, outside Scotland. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said a white SUV going northbound and a blue passenger car going southbound were involved.

The driver of the white SUV was transported to the hospital, no word on her condition. Buesing said, the two children in the white SUV were reported to be fine and were released to family.

The identity of the driver of the blue car has not been released pending notifying next of kin.

Buesing said the highway was closed for an hour.

This story is developing; stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.