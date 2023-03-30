YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers is underway after a man in custody in Young County was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to a release from Sgt. Dan Buesing with DPS, Young County inmate Brandon Taylor, 31, of Mineral Wells, was found unresponsive in his private cell on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Sgt. Buesing said jail staff immediately began their attempt to revive Taylor until local EMS arrived at the scene.

Sgt. Buesing said Taylor was then transported to Graham Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to Sgt. Buesing, Taylor had been in custody on felony charges since September 2022.

Sgt. Buesing said Texas Rangers are investigating Taylor’s death. Further details are unavailable at this time.

