UPDATE: No injuries in double rollover accident involving semi hauling cattle

UPDATE: July 30, 2020, 6:17 p.m.

According to DPS Trooper Dan Buesing, One truck was loaded with 60 head of cattle. DPS is currently working with area ranchers to offload the cattle currently.

UPDATE: Thursday, July 30, 6:09 p.m.

According to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, no injuries were reported.

Our crew is continuing to gather information on this accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a rollover accident involving two semi-trucks.

The accident happened just west of Vernon this afternoon. Authorities said high winds are to blame for the accident.