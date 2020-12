WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— DPS troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident in Wichita County Saturday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of Burnett Road Ranch and northbound U.S. 287 just before 6 p.m.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said the crash involved a small pickup and an 18 wheeler.

Buesing said two people are confirmed dead.

