CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After the arrest of Blaine Frost, who was an aide at Henrietta ISD, for child sex crimes authorities believe there may be more victims.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, a Texas DPS spokesperson said that the DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents were originally contacted by Homeland Security investigators from Pittsburgh, Pa., who were working a child pornography case which led them to Frost.

Frost is charged with two counts of indecency with a child by exposure and contact and promotion of child pornography.

Due to Frost’s employment with Henrietta ISD, and because of his close contact with children in his work environment investigators believe there is a possibility of additional victims in this case, authorities said.

If you or someone you know believes their child might be a victim in this case or if they have additional information, call DPS special agents at 940-851-5554.

This is still an active and ongoing case involving federal and local authorities.