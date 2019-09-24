DPS officials are investigating a double fatality that occurred in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a double fatality that occurred on Sept. 23, around 11:59 p.m. on SH-48, 3.5 miles south of Coleman OK, in Johnston County.

Zachary Dean Harris, 21, of Ardmore, OK, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel and transported by Clark’s funeral home to their facility in Tishomingo.

William Martin Gahagan, 57 of Prague, OK, was pronounced at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel and transported by Clark’s funeral home as well.

Vehicle 1 was northbound on SH-48, vehicle 2 was southbound on SH-48. For unknown reasons, vehicle 1 crossed the center line and hit vehicle 2 head-on.

Both drivers were pinned. Vehicle 1 driver extricated by Tishomingo and Coleman Fire Departments using the Hurst Tool, Vehicle 2 driver was extricated by the Durant Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

