DPS officials investigate Bellevue 18-wheeler crash

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a Bellevue crash Tuesday that put one person in the hospital after an 18-wheeler crashed into a ditch.

According to officials, Clay County EMS responded to an injury accident about 10 miles east of Bellevue on Highway 287.

The 18-wheeler was northbound when a front tire blew which caused the truck to drive into a ditch and overturn. Pipes loaded on the trailer caused damage to a tractor driver behind the vehicle.

Clay County EMS took the driver of the tractor to United Regional for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, so stay tuned to Texoma’s Homepage for more updates.

