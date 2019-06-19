DPS officials investigate single-vehicle rollover in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—Clay County authorities are on the scene of a serious rollover accident south of Midway ISD.

This is viewer video from Mandy Reed of the accident that happened about 3:30 p.m. on FM 173 off of Highway 148.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, a vehicle drove off the roadway and rolled on Highway 148 near GM 173 about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two air evac helicopters were called to the scene, and authorities said a man and woman were airlifted to United Regional with serious injuries.

DPS officials are continuing to lead the investigation.

