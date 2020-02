GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)— DPS investigators are trying to determine what caused a serious two vehicle accident Tuesday evening.



It happened West of Loving, just before 7 at Highway 114 & FM 2652.



DPS Sergeant Dang Buesing was not sure at last check how many people were involved, but he did know occupants suffered serious injuries.

Buesing said one female was taken to United Regional and was listed as stable.



This story is developing, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.