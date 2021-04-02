DPS reports second fatal accident involving semi in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported two fatal accidents that happened Thursday in Montague County that took place only 40 minutes apart.

The latest accident happened in the Bowie area on the US 287 Service Road and FM 174. DPS officials said a pickup was north on the service road when a semi-truck heading south on the same road attempted to make a left turn onto the entrance ramp to south US 287.

According to a press release, the driver of the pickup failed to yield the right way and drove into the path of the semi-truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as George Baker, 72, from Stroud, Oklahoma. He died at the scene. His female passenger was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Barry White of Electra, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Less than an hour before this accident, another fatal accident in Montague County claimed the lives of two men. It happened on U.S. Highway 82 and also involving a semi-truck.