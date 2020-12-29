DPS to increase patrol during holidays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— DPS officials are increasing the number of highway patrols through the end of the year in hopes of deterring an expected increase in holiday weekend drunk drivers.

Talking with a local criminal law attorney Scott Stillson today, he said that the rights of drivers around our state do not change, even if a department calls for a “no refusal weekend.”

“Alot of citizens on the road, do end up with that very situation where they are faced with a touch choice. No one wants to be disrespectful to law enforcement, and of course, no one wants to have their license suspended. On the other hand, there is nothing direct about asserting the rights that you have, and the knowing of those rights,” Stillson said.

And that while some local depatments may even implement no refusal weekend policies.

“Typically officers will dedicate exta resources. Typically that means more officers o nthe streets and having madistrates avialbe looking for people tehy belive are driving wihle intoxicated,” Stillson said.

But that that driver’s rights do not change on weekends they are imposed.

Sgt. Dan Beusing said the increase in patrol and staffing will increase the speed in which departments are able to acquire search warrants for blood draws but hopts it will keep down the number of drivers who drive drunk this holiday weekend

All the more reason to just abide by the law. Don’t drive drunk. It’s the easiest way to avoid putting yourself and the lives of everyone else at risk.

DPS officials advise drivers who anticipate drinking over the holiday weekend to play it safe and plan ahead.

Have a designated driver or call a ride share service like Uber or Lyft.



Never drink and drive.