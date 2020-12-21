DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure and recovery of stolen vehicle

AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than nine pounds of methamphetamine and recovered a stolen vehicle after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Wheeler County.

At approximately 2:53 p.m. on December 18, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine concealed inside the fender wells. Additionally, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted to assist with the case. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver was identified as Gregory Rodriguez, 50, of Hacienda Heights, California, and the passenger as Dana Vironet, 54, of El Monte, California. Both were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rodriguez and Vironet were transported by DEA Special Agents and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Henderson, Nevada to Tullahoma, Tennessee.