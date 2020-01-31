DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 411 pounds of THC products Wednesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 2:17 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Ford Expedition traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered assorted THC products in duffel bags and boxes in the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver, Daniel Perez, of Pacoima, California and passenger Sam Schwartzapfel, of Long Beach, New York, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Perez, 26, and Schwartzapfel, 25, was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Pacoima, California to Long Beach, New York.