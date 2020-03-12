DPS trooper called to stand in Jermar Fuller capital murder trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Prosecutors continue to call witnesses in the Jermar Fuller capital murder trial. The Department of Public Safety trooper who engaged in a high-speed chase with Fuller was called to the stand.

He said he clocked a red Toyota Corolla doing 97 MPH in a 75 MPH zone, and when he sped up to pull Fuller, he said Fuller tried to evade him by going into oncoming traffic before turning off onto a side road in Dalhart, Texas.

That’s when Fuller crashed his car, got out, and opened the trunk to grab a black duffle bag then ran away.

Once detained, the trooper said he found about $4,000 and clothes in the bag. Two pistols were found in the car, one of which was reported stolen out of Wichita County.

When Fuller was interviewed by authorities, Fuller claimed his father gave him $5,000 after winning a settlement in prison. Fuller’s father said he gave him roughly $2,000 for a place to live.

Fuller is accused of shooting and killing Sammy Rankin, 39, and David Phillips, 22, on Oct. 10, 2016, on North Third Street. A witness told police Fuller said he went there to rob Rankin and was surprised to find Phillips in the house, too, so he had to kill both because he did not want to leave behind any witnesses.

The trial is set to continue Friday, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on this story.