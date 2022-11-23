WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With Thanksgiving less than 24 hours away, many families are hitting the road for their holiday travels and with an increase of motorists on the road officials with the Department of Public Safety want to remind those traveling to be as cautious as possible. DPS public information officer, Sergeant Dan Buesing said being patient while on the road can be the difference between life and death.

If you’ve been to the grocery store this week then you know no matter what time you go it’s going to be crowded, Buesing said the same goes for the road so be prepared.

“You’re going to be sharing the roadway with thousands of other drivers on thanksgiving break so make sure you give yourself space and give yourself a little time be patient with your driving and slow down is one of the main things I want to get across this year,” Buesing said.

Buesing said last year during Thanksgiving break over 33-thousand speeding tickets and warnings were handed out to drivers and said not only can they be expensive your speeding could result in the loss of a life.

“Speed is still one of the main factors of traffic crashes and fatalities in texas so slow down a little bit which also blends into your slow down and move over for any type of law enforcement or emergency vehicles on the side of the road,” Buesing said.

And if you’re the type that likes to celebrate the holidays with family over drinks, Buesing said to have a plan ahead of time.

“Get that designated driver planned today, enjoy your family time and do whatever you need to do to have a good time but if there’s going to be drinking or any kind of alcohol, get that plan figured out today of moving around if there’s going to be any alcohol-related stuff,” Buesing said.

Buesing said during last year’s break, there were nearly one thousand fatalities due to alcohol, so planning ahead can help those numbers drop this Thanksgiving.