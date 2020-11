BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Dr. Brad Owen took to Twitter Nov. 5, and made the announcement he is the new superintendent of schools for Burkburnett ISD.

Back in October, Dr. Owen was named the lone finalist for the superintendent of schools, but by law, the school board had to wait 21 days before officially voting to hire him.

Dr. Owen is replacing former BISD superintendent of schools Dr. Tylor Chaplin.