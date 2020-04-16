1  of  16
Dr. Fauci said to expect more cases as states reopen

(NBC News) As states cautiously move toward reopening their paralyzed economies, there’s new reporting today that FEMA and the Centers for Disease Control have created a public health strategy to guide a safe reopening.  It includes ramping up production of testing kits and protective gear.

The new guidelines obtained by the Washington Post specify that states should not reopen before May 1st.

President Trump, meanwhile, said he thinks some could open sooner, though he’ll leave the timing and approach up to each governor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there will be more cases as states reopen, and we’ll need to respond quickly. 

“Identify, isolate, get out of circulation and do adequate and appropriate contact tracing as new cases arise,” he explained.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3ckM9hh

