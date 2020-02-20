Dr. John Phillips offers free dental care at 13th Dentistry from the Heart

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — In his effort to help those in the community unable to receive dental care, Dr. John Phillips hosts the 13th annual Dentistry from the Heart on Friday, Feb. 28 at 29th Dental Care in Chickasha.

Phillips and his team at 29th Street Dental Care offer treatments to those who would otherwise not have access to such treatments on a first come first serve basis from 7:30 a.m.—4 p.m.

In 2019, Phillips and his team served more than 200 people, and according to 29th Street Dental Care officials, Phillips has recruited additional dentists and volunteers from all over the state so he can accommodate the anticipated increase in the number of participants. They hope to serve more than 300 people this year.

Over the last 12 years, Phillips and his volunteers have treated more than 3,200 patients and provided over $ 2.8 million in free dental care.

For more information from Phillips or 29th Street Dental Care call 405-222-0222 or click here for the website. For information on Dentistry from the Heart, call 405-222-2229.