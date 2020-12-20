Drew Springer declares victory in Texas State Senate runoff for District 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Drew Springer has declared victory and is projected to represent District 30 in the Texas State Senate.

Governor Greg Abbott has also named Springer the winner in the special runoff election.

The 68th Congressional District Representative is ahead of challenger, Dallas business owner Shelley Luther for the District 30 Seat that was last held by Pat Fallon.

In the special election race back in September, Luther managed to get a majority of votes, but since both Springer and Luther had 32% of the votes, a runoff election was set for Dec. 19.

Representative Springer has been serving the 68th Congressional District since 2013. He was endorsed by Pat Fallon and Governor Greg Abbott for the Texas State Senate District 30 seat.

The Texas State Senate District 30 seat was last held by Pat Fallon who went on to win the election for the 4th Congressional District seat.

