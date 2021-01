AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Drew Springer is now the Texas State Senator for District 30 after taking the oath of office Wednesday afternoon in Austin. He was sworn in by Governor Greg Abbott.

Yesterday I received my senate orientation. Today at 1:00 I have the honor of being sworn in the serve the people of #SD30. I won’t let you down! #txlege pic.twitter.com/SBpaPikYxl — Drew Springer (@DrewSpringer) January 6, 2021

In December, The Muenster Republican prevailed in a special runoff election against Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who made headlines for refusing to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Springer previously served as a state representative for District 68.