WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Social distanced fun is still possible with a drive-in carnival coming to Wichita Falls soon.

Drive-In Circus Live! is coming to Wichita Falls on Aug. 13 at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, and will be there until Aug. 24.

The circus will feature acrobats, aerialists, comedians, clowns and they will even have the Dominguez Family Performing Poodles who were on America’s Got Talent.

Tickets are $35 per carload.