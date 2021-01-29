Drive-thru clinics get hundreds more vaccines to Wichita County residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— More people in Wichita County received COVID-19 vaccines Friday that were administered at drive-thru clinics, and health leaders were able to put them together with very little time.



Staff and healthcare workers set up a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and administered shots to their patients who fall under the phase 1B category.

As COVID-19 vaccines slowly roll out across the state, health leaders in Wichita County are working together to get vaccines to as many individuals as possible.

“This is the first day that we’ve been able to touch patients at the Community Healthcare Center,” CHCC Director of Marketing and Outreach David Preston said.

That’s why when officials at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District got their hands on yet another 1,900 and 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccines on Monday, they partnered with healthcare providers in the community to quickly and efficiently get the vaccines to those in the community who need it.

“We were gifted 695 doses to be able to take care of our patients,” Preston said. “It is phase 1B pretty much, ages 65 and older, and then those that are age 18 to 64 that may have one comorbidity.

Preston believes the drive-thru clinic has proven to be safe and effective and he hopes to continue to administer vaccines in this way in the future.

Maria Avaloz agrees. She is the director of Primary Care and Subspecialty at United Regional and said they received 930 doses from the health district.

“This is the largest event, the goal is putting a lot of shots in arms in the most efficient manner possible,” Avaloz said.

WFISD partnered with United Regional to make this happen, allowing them the use of Memorial Stadium.

Local health leaders said the goal is to get everyone who needs it vaccinated as soon and safely as possible.