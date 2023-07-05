WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new drive-thru coffee shop is coming to perhaps the busiest intersection in Wichita Falls, finally answering the question of what will be taking the place of a beloved drive-thru cocktail shop that stood there for decades before it closed.

Ever since Eskimo Hut closed its location at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway, one of Wichita Falls’ busiest intersections, residents have wondered what would be taking its place.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Now, with a brand new United Supermarket located in the former home of Albertson’s and Cash Saver, more interest and speculation has been circling as construction crews have completed the demolition of the former Eskimo Hut building.

As construction on the new building continues, signs at the construction site on Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway show that Seven Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop based out of Rogers, Arkansas, will inhabit the space.

It is unclear at this time when the new Seven Brew location in Wichita Falls is set to open.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.