The wreck happened at the intersection of OK-65 and NE 165th Street.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver and passenger killed in a wreck in Comanche County have been identified.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the intersection of OK-65 and NE 165th Street, around 7 miles south of Sterling.

The 1991 Ford Mustang was driven by 36-year-old Christopher Moors from Fletcher, Oklahoma.

The passenger was identified as Vincent M. Deluca, 59, of Reading, Massachusetts.

Both Moors and Deluca were pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck. Two other passengers, an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, were taken by emergency flight to OU Medical Center.

The girl was admitted in good condition, and the boy was admitted in fair condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. At this time, it’s known that seatbelts were in use by all occupants of the car, and all four were pinned inside.

No other vehicle was involved in this crash.