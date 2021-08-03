Driver and woman passenger arrested after chase, manhunt in north WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver and woman passenger of a car were both arrested after a chase, two collisions, and manhunt Monday afternoon in north Wichita Falls.

Edgardo Rivera, 28, and Krystal Rose Gonzales, 32, were taken into custody after multiple agencies joined in a search for Rivera in the area of Maurine and Sheppard Access Road.

Around 2 p.m., a Wichita County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a black Dodge Charger for speeding and other traffic violations on northbound Central Freeway. The car was occupied by a man, a woman, and also a child in the rear seat. The deputy said the Charger exited at the Maurine exit and accelerated when she turned on her overhead lights.

The Charger turned east onto Maurine with its tires squealing and the deputy said it went through the stop sign at Sheppard Access at almost 90 mph and collided with a pickup hauling a trailer.

The Charger again accelerated and did a donut circle, and headed back toward the deputy, striking the deputy’s car in the passenger side headlight area before speeding off westbound on Maurine. It then went over a curb into a business parking lot, where she said the driver got out, stuck a handgun into his waistband, and took off running.

The deputy said she got a good look at his face and immediately recognized him as Rivera from a previous arrest.

Gonzales also identified him and said he was the father of their child that was in the back seat.

Multiple agencies arrived to begin the hunt for Rivera and he was located in a drainage canal near Red Fox a little more than an hour later. It is not known at this time if the gun was recovered.

According to court documents, both Rivera and Gonzales were wanted for a vehicle burglary on 12th Street last August in which the owner said he saw and recognized them as neighbors.

Rivera has previous arrests for terroristic threats, assault and violations of probation ad parole.

Gonzales’ record include arrests or convictions for assault, parole and probation violation, resisting arrest and multiple counts of assault of a public servant.