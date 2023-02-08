WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after their car ended up in a rollover wreck Tuesday night.

Wichita Falls Police said the car was going at high speeds southbound on I-44 around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 7.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been released, but police said alcohol was definitely involved.

There were four people in the car at the time, but officers said no one was injured.

