Driver arrested for DUI after single-car accident in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— A driver was arrested for a DUI following a single-car accident in Lawton Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on Nov. 26 at approximately 6:50 p.m. at 67th and Euclid Ave.

The driver of a white Ford Mustang was southbound on 67th street when the vehicle hit a curb and then hit a light pole.

Officials said they found the driver intoxicated.

Investigators said the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana prohibited, drug paraphernalia, and fail to pay full time and attention while driving.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released at this time.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

This incident is under investigation, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.