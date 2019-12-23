Driver charged in 4-year-old’s death

UPDATE: December 23, 2019, 10:02 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of the car that rolled on Henry S. Grace Friday, killing a four-year-old boy, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

On Friday, December 20 at approximately 1:30 pm, officers with the WFPD were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Henry S. Grace at Southwest Pkwy.

They discovered a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt had rolled multiple times.

The vehicle had been occupied by two female adults and five juveniles. Five of the seven occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Officials with WFPD said none of the passengers were properly restrained; it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Officers located the deceased body of one of the passengers Christian Redmond, 4, on scene.

All other occupants were transported to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

When officers spoke to the driver, Migel Matthew, 30, they were able to smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

According to a press release, officers located in the debris field of the accident multiple open and half-empty cans of an alcoholic beverage. Also, located in the front passenger area of the vehicle was an unopened can of an alcoholic beverage.

While at the hospital one of the passengers stated to officers that Matthew had been consuming alcohol prior to operating the vehicle.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Matthew was arrested for Intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Wichita County Jail.

Matthew had a bond of $25,000 and bonded out of jail on Saturday.