WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with intoxication assault for a crash last November that injured a passenger so badly she is in long-term rehab to learn how to walk again. Catherine Caldwell is also charged with resisting arrest.

Officers said Caldwell left a bar on Sheppard Access just after 2 am November 10, 2022, and was driving north in the southbound lane and collided head on with a parked box truck.

While Caldwell apparently suffered no serious injuries, officers said her front seat passenger in the Nissan was knocked unconscious, both legs were broken (with a compound fracture of the right leg) her left knee was shattered and her right hip fractured.

Officers said the victim had an injury to her left eye socket and still can not see clearly from that eye. They say she has been in rehab to learn how to walk again.

Officers on the scene say Caldwell had slurred speech, alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and was unsteady. Witnesses at the bar told officers they had tried to convince her to get a ride from the bar, but she became upset and was able to get her car keys and drive off.

Police say when they attempted to put her into custody, she told them no, and broke free and tried to get back into her car. Officers say she continued to struggle, and they pushed her up against a fence, and then they fell to the ground, where she was finally handcuffed.

They said she refused a blood draw, so a warrant was obtained. The toxicology report later showed her blood alcohol to be 0.224%, three times the legal limit.