Driver crashes at Buffalo Lake after chase from Iowa Park to Burkburnett, back to Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with evading arrest after police officers said they chased him from outside of Iowa Park to Burkburnett, then back to Iowa Park where he crashed.

Dylon Sternadel is charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Iowa Park police officers said they saw a Ford Fusion parked at Middle Lake early Saturday morning, Nov. 28, with its parking lights on and when an officer turned his spotlight on it, the driver drove off at high speed.

Two officers began pursuit and said they chased it to Burkburnett, where the driver turned around and headed back toward Iowa Park.

They said the car crashed at Buffalo Lake. Officers said the driver told them he had planned to drown himself at Middle Lake after smoking marijuana, but when police arrived, he decided to flee and to kill himself by wrecking.