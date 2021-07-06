Driver: ‘Honestly did not know drugs were in car:’ Mother sentence two months ago for child endangerment back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman, who was sentenced two months ago from Tuesday, July 6, for exposing her two-year-old, is back in jail after police say they found meth in a car she was in on Saturday.

Iesha Reynolds was given 40 days in jail for child endangerment on May 6 and placed on 7 years probation for a possession charge from 2019. CPS reported the girl testing positive last October.

Reynolds was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop on Wolcott Lane. Because the driver had a history of carrying guns officers had both occupants step out and conducted a search, and reported finding a hypodermic syringe containing a clear liquid under the driver’s seat and another with liquid in it near where Reynolds was sitting.

They say further search uncovered multiple unused syringes and a set of scales. Also, an officer said a baggie containing a crystal substance was found in a hole in the driver’s side door where the door handle would have been.

When asked whose items the suspected drugs belonged to, police say the driver said he “honestly” did not know it was there and it wasn’t his.

They say Reynolds said she had not seen the needle near her and did not know whose it was and that she had only seen drugs in the back seat behind the driver’s seat, and they were not hers.

Court records show Reynolds has another drug case from 2019 pending. The driver of the car, Stanley Bustos, was also charged with possession.