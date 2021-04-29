Driver hospitalized after driving into ditch off Highway 79 in Archer Co.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating why a driver drove off the road and into a ditch alongside Highway 79 Thursday morning.

Archer City firefighters and Texas DPS troopers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. just past Davis Road a few miles north of Archer City.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, one person was sent to the hospital. Curd has not said if there are other injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.