WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle.

Around 6:55 a.m. officers responded to the wreck at 2015 Seymour Highway and found a motorcycle had crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn.

Christopher Shane Cardwell of Wichita Falls, 32, was transported to United Regional and at 8:12 a.m. was pronounced dead.

Officials said Cardwell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under an on-going investigation at this time.