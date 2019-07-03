Driver in fatal January crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is charged in connection with the death of a friend in a one-vehicle accident in January 2019.

Michael Brady Reams, 24, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and is no longer listed on the Archer County jail log.

Dylan Blake Rippy, 23, of Iowa Park was the passenger who died at the scene.

The accident happened between two and three in the morning on January 18, in Archer County on FM 1954 east of Highway 79.

Department of Public Safety officials said a Ford F-250 pickup driven by Reams left the road and rolled over.

Both Reams and Rippy were ejected.

Rippy was pronounced dead at the scene and Reams was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers reported beer cans and bottles scattered around the crash scene.

A trooper went to the hospital and talked to Reams and said he obtained permission for a blood sample. He said he was able to question Reams who said he didn’t know what happened.

Later, the trooper said he interviewed Reams two more times and Reams told him he was adjusting the stereo and lost control of the truck.

The trooper said he observed indicators of intoxication, and the blood results later showed Reams’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit two and half hours after the accident.

The trooper said he found witnesses who said Reams and Rippy had visited several establishments before the crash drinking large amounts of alcohol.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony and carries a two to 20-year sentence and maximum $10,000 fine.