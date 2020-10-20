Driver in hospital after falling asleep at the wheel

A MAN IS IN THE HOSPITAL AND SEVERAL CARS ARE DAMAGED AFTER THE DRIVER OF AN 18-WHEELER DROVE INTO A DITCH. IT HAPPENED AROUND 12:15 EARLIER THIS MORNING AT THE ACCESS RAMP NEAR 2311 JACKSBORO HIGHWAY. THAT’S NEAR THE FLYING J TRAVEL CENTER.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— An 18-wheeler hauling new cars crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened around 12:15 on the Central Freeway access ramp near Jacksboro Highway and the Flying J Truck Stop. WFPD said the man fell asleep at the wheel and ended in a ditch, blocking traffic.

It is unknown where the driver was going. The man was transporting what appeared to be brand new cars that were damaged in the accident, according to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Danny Wiggins.