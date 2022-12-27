WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Parker County man is facing several charges after a chase spanning multiple North Texas counties ultimately ended in Wichita Falls on Monday night.

Leighton Addam Boster, 29, of Weatherford, Texas, was taken into custody on Monday, December 26, 2022, and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Boster is facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle in both Clay and Wichita Counties, as well as charges of reckless driving and driving with an invalid license out of Parker County. His bonds from the four charges total $15,500.

One suspect in custody following Clay County chase that ends in Wichita County

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Clay County deputies that they were attempting to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 287.

Deputies said the vehicle was a 2005 white Ford Explorer pulling a single-axel trailer behind it.

According to authorities, they attempted to deploy stop sticks twice, on the highway before the Fisher Road exit, and again at the Fisher Road exit, but the vehicle drove around them.

The third deployment of stop sticks was successful in deflating the right rear tire of the vehicle and the right tire of the trailer.

Deputies said the vehicle exited the freeway at Broad Street, ran multiple red lights, and eventually turned down 14th Street.

A Wichita County deputy performed a tactical maneuver by striking the left rear side of the Explorer with the front of his cruiser, causing the vehicle to spin out and come to a stop at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Clark Street.

The driver, later identified as Boster, was transported to United Regional before being medically cleared by staff and transported to jail.

The length of the chase, as well as the reason it began, remain unclear at this time.

A records check on Boster revealed at least 10 violations of various kinds in Parker County since 2017.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.