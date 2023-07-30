WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning.

According to a Wichita Falls Fire Investigator, around midnight, Sunday, First Responders, and Wichita Falls Police, went to the 4700 block of Neta Lane for an injury accident.

WFFD fire investigator, Eddie Mawson said they found a jeep engulfed in flames. Mawson said the Jeep was traveling in an alleyway when it hit a pole. The unidentified driver suffered third degree burns and was transported to United Regional Hospital for treatment.

The driver's condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.