Driver loses control of vehicle on Wellington lane, injuries non-life-threatening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A driver who lost control on Wellington lane Tuesday night must have been very surprised to see just how steep the road gets over the drainage area near Hwy 287.



There’s a good chance you know exactly where that is if you drive on Wellington, and know just how steep the rise is on the road.

Police said the driver was northbound and speeding at around 7:45 p.m. and hit that rise before losing control and going off into the trees.



The vehicle rolled over too.



Sgt. Dotson, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said one person was transported to the hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.