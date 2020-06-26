Driver, passenger unharmed after swerving into ditch to avoid collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman and her daughter are unharmed after swerving to avoid crashing with a truck and ending up in a ditch filled with several inches of water.

The incident occurred off Business 287 in Wichita Falls, near the border of Clay County and Wichita County, northwest of North Butler Road.







Dispatch received a call around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 regarding a car in a ditch with two occupants in need of assistance.

A witness on the scene of the incident said the driver, who is his daughter, swerved to avoid a collision with a truck and ran her car off the road.

The witness said the car came to rest in a water filled ditch.

The driver and passenger, the daughter of the driver, were unharmed according to the witness.