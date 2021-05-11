Driver rolls car then leaves scene on foot with passenger, WFPD investigating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police officers are still looking for a driver that flipped his car and left the scene on foot with a passenger Tuesday morning.

Police got the call around around 1:00 a.m.

The driver was heading south on Fairway Boulevard and tried to turn westbound on Southwest Parkway, lost control and flipped the car, according to WFPD Sgt. Danny Wiggins.

WFPD officers searched the area for a short time, but were unable to find the people involved.

Authorities aren’t sure if either person was injured because they couldn’t make contact.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information on this developing story.