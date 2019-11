ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An unnamed driver is said to be stable at United Regional following a rollover crash in Archer County Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 7 a.m. on Highway 281, south of 1954, at Fuller Road.

DPS troopers responded as well as the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department.

It appeared the car rolled several times and ended up on its top next to a fence in a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.