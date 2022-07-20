WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several people are claiming that when they went to take their car to fill up at a Murphy USA station on Archer City Highway, their car was filled with diesel instead of unleaded gas.

Numerous complaints were made on social media by drivers after they noticed their cars acting up shortly after putting in fuel. Some even say their car broke down completely.

One person who made a post on Facebook said her car is now in the auto shop after it broke down mentioned that Murphy has been in contact with her and told her they will take full responsibility for any damage.

The owner of Todd’s Auto Repair Ray Stephens gave some tips on what to look for if your car ends up in this situation.

“First sign is starting it up, and then you notice after you fill up, it won’t take the gas, shutting off kinda chugging, not wanting to run, that would be one of the signs,” Stephens said. “Actually, I had one of them filled up, and after they filled up, they tried to start it; it started at the pump, and then it died and didn’t want to restart.”

Stephens explained why adding diesel fuel to a gasoline engine can cause several problems.

“Gasoline engine doesn’t have enough pressure that’s required to eject diesel fuel and also causes damage,” Stephens said. “Fuel pump, ejectors and O-rings are different between gasoline and diesel, and it can’t burn the fuel.”

Murphy USA responded to our request for more information with the following statement:

The unleaded pumps were not dispensing diesel fuel. There was an equipment failure we are working to resolve. Rob Green, Senior Director-Marketing with Murphy Oil USA

If your car has been affected and you want to contact Murphy USA, you can reach out to Murphy’s Customer Care at (877) 889-2382.