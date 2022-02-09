WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was pronounced dead following a wreck on Keeler Avenue.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue on Wednesday, February 9, to a wreck involving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the Jeep left the roadway and struck a vehicle trailer before coming to a stop.

The Jeep’s driver, 49-year-old Nathan Austin, was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and given CPR.

Austin was eventually transported to the United Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The WFPD Crash Investigators were told by witnesses that Austin was seen slumped over while the Jeep was traveling prior to the crash. The investigators believe the cause of the crash was a medical episode that Austin suffered prior to the Jeep leaving the roadway.

Austin’s body was sent off for an autopsy, and the investigation is still pending.

The Wichita Falls Police Department extends thanks to the citizens who responded to help Nathan Austin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.