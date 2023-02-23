WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is continuing their search for a missing teen in Wichita Falls.
Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, was last seen between 5 and 6 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, February 22, in the area of Welch St. and N. Rosewood Ave.
The WFPD Drone Unit will be headed to Booker T. Washing to start a drone mission in reference to the investigation.
If you see drones or a heavy police presence around the elementary school or the east side of town please do not be concerned.
Xiaya is a black female between 5 feet and 1 inch and 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants, and she was in possession of a brown Michael Kors bag with black lettering.
Anyone with any information regarding Xiaya’s disappearance or whereabouts are being asked to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 720-5000.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.