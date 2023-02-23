Xiaya Dijana Canada is a missing 16-year-old in Wichita Falls, Texas. Photo provided by Wichita Falls Police Department.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is continuing their search for a missing teen in Wichita Falls.

Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, was last seen between 5 and 6 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, February 22, in the area of Welch St. and N. Rosewood Ave.

The WFPD Drone Unit will be headed to Booker T. Washing to start a drone mission in reference to the investigation.

If you see drones or a heavy police presence around the elementary school or the east side of town please do not be concerned.

Xiaya is a black female between 5 feet and 1 inch and 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants, and she was in possession of a brown Michael Kors bag with black lettering.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with any information regarding Xiaya’s disappearance or whereabouts are being asked to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 720-5000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.